Son of Blackmores founder steps in as acting CEO

Blackmores’ largest shareholder will take on duties as interim CEO from April 1, after the sudden resignation of Richard Henfrey.

While the board searches for Mr Henfrey’s replacement, Marcus Blackmore, the son of the companies founder, will step in as interim CEO.

Mr Henfrey announced his resignation last month after 18 months in the role.

Mr Blackmore tells Ross Greenwood he is hoping to find a permanent CEO by the end of the financial year.

“For me in this job, the number one goal is to get out of it as soon as I can.

“We’re very encouraged by the initial run of candidates for this job.”

