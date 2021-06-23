3AW
‘Sound of generators’: Dandenong Ranges resident’s brilliant parody song

4 mins ago
hear the song
Article image for ‘Sound of generators’: Dandenong Ranges resident’s brilliant parody song

A woman in an area hit hard by storm damage has put together a parody song to lift her neighbours spirits.

Elise Turnedge says things are “pretty much back to normal” in Cockatoo, where she lives, but that’s not the case in some neighbouring areas.

“I feel for the people that live on the hills,” she said.

Ms Turnedge wrote a parody version of Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘Sound of Silence’ to cheer herself up.

The parody has spread quickly online, bringing joy to many others too!

Press PLAY below to hear Ms Turnedge on air with Neil Mitchell (and part of her parody song)

Press PLAY below to hear the song in full

