South Australia tightens Victorian COVID-19 border rules

From next Friday, South Australia will impose even tougher restrictions on communities on the Victorian border.

Currently, people who live in cross-border communities may enter South Australia without approval for shopping, care or care giving, education or work.

From August 21, that will no longer be the case.

Those who wish to cross the border will have to obtain a permit to do so.

Only essential travellers will be eligible for the permit.

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Sevens says it’s a critical step to ensure the virus stays out of the state, after cases were confirmed in Victorian towns close to the border, such as Portland.

Farmers who have properties on both sides of the border, and students in Year 11 and 12 who must cross the border for school, will be exempt.