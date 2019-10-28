3AW
South Australian starts petition calling for investigation into Victoria’s relationship with China

10 hours ago
3aw mornings

A South Australian is so concerned by Victoria’s relationship with China she has started a petition calling for a formal investigation.

But Neil Mitchell says he’ll be surprised if it gains traction.

“I don’t think she’s got a hope in hell, but I might be wrong,” Neil said.

Fiona Hiu is chasing 60,000 signatures, calling on ASIO and IBAC to investigate Daniel Andrews and Victoria’s role in the Belt and Road initiative.

“I am serious,” Ms Hiu.

“It’s very concerning.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

PICTURE: Getty Images

