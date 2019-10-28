South Australian starts petition calling for investigation into Victoria’s relationship with China

A South Australian is so concerned by Victoria’s relationship with China she has started a petition calling for a formal investigation.

But Neil Mitchell says he’ll be surprised if it gains traction.

“I don’t think she’s got a hope in hell, but I might be wrong,” Neil said.

Fiona Hiu is chasing 60,000 signatures, calling on ASIO and IBAC to investigate Daniel Andrews and Victoria’s role in the Belt and Road initiative.

“I am serious,” Ms Hiu.

“It’s very concerning.”

PICTURE: Getty Images