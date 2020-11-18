South Australia’s opposition leader takes swipe at Victorian Liberal Party

South Australia’s opposition leader has taken a swipe at the Victorian Liberal Party in a statement responding to South Australia’s COVID-19 outbreak.

South Australian Labor leader, Peter Malinauskas, said he was going to “support the government” and not “undermine it” while the state scrambles to get its outbreak under control.

“We’re going to fight for each other, not against each other,” Mr Malinauskas said in the statement.

“Which means, as far as I’m concerned, unlike in Victoria, as Opposition Leader I’m here to support the government, not undermine it.” The comment was clearly aimed at Victorian Liberal leader Michael O’Brien and brash MP Tim Smith, who have been extremely critical of Daniel Andrews and his government during this year’s pandemic. You can read the full statement below.

