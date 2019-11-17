South Gippsland Fwy crash: One dead, one fighting for life

One person has died and another is fighting for life following a two-car crash at South Gippsland.

The crash forced the closure of the South Gippsland Freeway near the Leongatha hospital at Steel Street about 3am.

One of two women from one of the vehicles has died.

The other is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a man from the other car has been cut free from the wreckage.

He has been flown to hospital in a critical condition.

2019 road toll: 241

Same time 2018: 184