South Gippsland Highway closed, multiple arrests made

Three people have been arrested on the South Gippsland Highway over a series of car thefts, plus a carjacking.

Several 3AW listeners reported seeing police at Cranbourne on Monday afternoon.

Victoria Police quickly confirmed they’d arrested three people over multiple incidents which took place in the south-eastern suburbs.

It saw the South Gippsland Highway closed between Thompsons Rd and Camms Rd in both directions.

LEAD IMAGE: 9 News