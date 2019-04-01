Advertisement
South Gippsland Highway closed, multiple arrests made
Three people have been arrested on the South Gippsland Highway over a series of car thefts, plus a carjacking.
Several 3AW listeners reported seeing police at Cranbourne on Monday afternoon.
Victoria Police quickly confirmed they’d arrested three people over multiple incidents which took place in the south-eastern suburbs.
It saw the South Gippsland Highway closed between Thompsons Rd and Camms Rd in both directions.
LEAD IMAGE: 9 News