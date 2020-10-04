3AW
South Melbourne stabbing: Man attacked and his car stolen 

13 hours ago
3AW News

A man has been stabbed and had his car stolen in a violent incident at South Melbourne this morning.

The 32-year-old victim was attacked on Smith Street at about 6am.

He is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police say the man’s blue Hyundai Elantra was stolen after the stabbing.

The car has not yet been located.

No arrests have been made.

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

