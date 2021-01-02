3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • South west Victoria smashed by..

South west Victoria smashed by storms, flash flooding

7 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for South west Victoria smashed by storms, flash flooding

South west Victoria has been hammered by storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Portland, Warrnambool, Casterton, Hamilton and surrounding areas on Saturday.

The bureau warned damaging winds, heavy rain, large hailstones and “life-threatening” flash flooding were likely.

It’s reported 30 millimetres of rain fell in less than 15 minutes in Warrnambool.

Some 50mm of rain fell within that hour.

The SES received dozens of calls for help.

The severe weather warning has since subsided, but rain continues to fall across the state.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332