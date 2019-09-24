‘Tracksuit gang’ thwarted: Teenagers arrested over scary South Yarra and Hawthorn car-jackings

Four teenagers as young as 13 have been arrested and charged over last week’s knife-point car-jacking in South Yarra.

The four Ballarat children have also been linked to a similar incident at Hawthorn.

In the South Yarra incident, it’s alleged that a man, 21, had just parked his car in William Street at South Yarra when he was mobbed by the a boy and three girls soon before 2am on Thursday.

It’s claimed they pulled out knives and demanded he hand over his car keys.

The man obeyed and the thieves fled in his 1999 white Ford Laser.

At the time, police reported they were looking for four people in matching black tracksuits with yellow stripes on the legs and a yellow logo to the left of the chest.

Today it’s been revealed two 13-year-old girls, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested and charged by Melbourne police over the South Yarra and Hawthorn incidents.

A 17-year-old boy was also charged by Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incidents.