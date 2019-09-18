South Yarra tracksuit gang on the run after knife-point car-jacking

A young man has been carjacked at knife-point by a group of teenagers at South Yarra.

The man, 21 had just parked his car in William Street when he mobbed by two boys and two girls shortly before 2am.

Pulling out knives, they demanded he hand over his car keys.

The man obeyed and the thieves fled in his 1999 model white Ford Laser.

The teens, described as Caucasian and aged between 14 and 16, remain on the run.

They were wearing the same black tracksuits with yellow stripes on the legs and a yellow logo to the left of the chest.

People urged to look out for the hatchback, which has a registration of 1HW-5HA.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.