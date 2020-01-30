3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Southbank bashing: Police call for..

Southbank bashing: Police call for help to find gang of thugs who left a man fighting for life

7 hours ago
3AW News

Police have renewed calls for witnesses, after a gang of thugs left a man fighting for life in hospital after a serious assault at Southbank.

The thugs approached the victim, a 28-year-old Footscray West man, at the corner of Clarendon Street and City Road at about 1.30am on Sunday, January 19.

The gang punched the victim, who fell to the ground, knocking his head on the concrete.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives believe there would have been a number of people in the area at the time of the attack who saw what happened.

Investigators are keen to speak to motorists, taxi drivers, and even cyclists who might have dashcam footage.

Police are also looking to speak with any passengers on a tram which had stopped on Clarendon Street at the same time the man fell to the ground.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

 

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.