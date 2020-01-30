Southbank bashing: Police call for help to find gang of thugs who left a man fighting for life

Police have renewed calls for witnesses, after a gang of thugs left a man fighting for life in hospital after a serious assault at Southbank.

The thugs approached the victim, a 28-year-old Footscray West man, at the corner of Clarendon Street and City Road at about 1.30am on Sunday, January 19.

The gang punched the victim, who fell to the ground, knocking his head on the concrete.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives believe there would have been a number of people in the area at the time of the attack who saw what happened.

Investigators are keen to speak to motorists, taxi drivers, and even cyclists who might have dashcam footage.

Police are also looking to speak with any passengers on a tram which had stopped on Clarendon Street at the same time the man fell to the ground.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.