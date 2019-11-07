3AW
Shocking sports car smash: Car torn apart on the Princes Highway

6 hours ago
Ross and John

A man is in hospital following a spectacular two-car crash on the Princes Highway at Narre Warren.

(Image: Australian Traffic Network)

Paramedics were called to reports of a crash between a Nissan 200 SX and a courier van shortly before 6am this morning.

There are no serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan is in a stable condition at Dandenong Hospital.

There was no access to the Princes Highway out-bound near Fountain Gate until about 8am.

Shocked witness Geoff has told 3AW Breakfast there’s little left of the sports car.

Click PLAY to hear more from Geoff

 

