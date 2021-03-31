Speed humps installed on top of Yarraville’s ‘traffic calming’ polka dots

Less than a fortnight after giant polka dots were painted on a Yarraville street, in a bid to reduce speeds, speed humps are being installed.

Maribyrnong City Council painted the spots on Anderson Street last month as part of what mayor Michael Clarke called a “traffic calming initiative”.

But it doesn’t appear it was successful.

Caller Julie spotted workers installing speed humps on the same stretch of road this morning.

“Council are currently putting speed humps over the top of them and 20km/h speed signs!,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“The polka dots are still there.”

