3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Speed humps installed on top of Yarraville’s ‘traffic calming’ polka dots

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Speed humps installed on top of Yarraville’s ‘traffic calming’ polka dots

Less than a fortnight after giant polka dots were painted on a Yarraville street, in a bid to reduce speeds, speed humps are being installed.

Maribyrnong City Council painted the spots on Anderson Street last month as part of what mayor Michael Clarke called a “traffic calming initiative”.

But it doesn’t appear it was successful.

Caller Julie spotted workers installing speed humps on the same stretch of road this morning.

“Council are currently putting speed humps over the top of them and 20km/h speed signs!,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“The polka dots are still there.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332