A 3AW listener has been left baffled by contradictory speed signs in Dingley Village.

On the corner of Boundary Road and the Dingley Bypass, a sign on one side of the road says 40km/h, while on the other side a sign says 60km/h.

“Two different speed limits or the same stretch of road, no wonder people get confused!,” Eddie wrote to Neil Mitchell.

