Speeding motorcylist nabbed after very unlucky turn of events

Police have impounded a motorbike in Melbourne’s west after a very unlucky turn of events.

An eagle-eyed officer spotted the rider allegedly run a red light on Princes Highway at about 9.15pm.

Police tried to intercept the vehicle at nearby Synnot Street, but the rider sped off.

The airwing followed the rider from the air, and police observed a 35-year-old Horsham man dumping the bike and fleeing on foot.

The man jumped fences at several properties and entered a property in an attempt to evade police.

Unfortunately for him, an off-duty police officer was visiting the house.

He was found in possession of a small quantity of drugs and has been charged with possessing a drug of dependence, evading police, unlicensed driving, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and traffic offences.

He was bailed to appear at Werribee Magistrates’ Court on 19 August and his bike was impounded for 30 days.

