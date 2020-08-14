Speeding teen arrested after dramatic police chase in Melbourne’s south-east

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Police raided a home in Melbourne’s south-east and arrested a teenager after a dramatic police chase last night.

Highway patrol vehicles and the Air Wing chased the 17-year-old after he was detected driving at 170 kilometres per hour in Clyde at about 8.20pm.

Police tried to intercept the car on Limeburner Grove in Botanic Ridge, but the driver allegedly failed to stop.

Officers on the ground successfully deployed tyre deflation measures to stop the speeding teen, who returned to an address on Limeburner Grove.

There he was arrested.

He is expected to be charged with conduct endangering life and failing to stop.

He has been issued a penalty notice for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.