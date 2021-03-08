Spencer Street stabbing spree: Man in critical condition and eight others injured

Nine people have been stabbed following an out-of-control party in an apartment in Melbourne’s CBD.

Police became aware of the situation when a 19-year-old Dandenong North man flagged them down at Southern Cross Station at about 2.20am.

He told them he’d been stabbed multiple times in a fight at a short-term rental property in the NEO200 building on Spencer Street.

He’s now in a critical condition in hospital.

A 19-year-old Langwarrin man and a 20-year-old Berwick man also sustained non-life threatening stab wounds and received treatment at a hospital nearby.

Two Truganina 17-year-olds and one 17-year-old from South Melbourne presented at a Werribee hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Three 19-year-olds also attended a Fitzroy hospital.

Acting Commander Darren Franks says “at least 50 people” were at the party where the fight initially broke out.

“The fight began in an apartment in that block, and progressed down the lift and spilled out into the foyer,” he told Dee Dee.

Police are struggling to get information from those involved.

“Generally the people involved are being uncooperative with us. We’re only getting the basic details from them,” Acting Commander Franks said.

