Spoil Dad with Kate’s Father’s Day dining destinations

By Kate Stevenson

The Sunday roast menu at Mister Bianco is a pretty special one for Father’s Day. You’ll share stuzzichini to start (like arancini carbonara and spiced dusted calamari), there’ll be shared pasta (cavatelli with sher wagyu bolognese & pumpkin risotto with porcini fondue), and stupendous sounding shared mains including Angus dry-aged organic rib eye fillet and salmoriglio. All that, plus dessert, will set you back $85 per person ($35 for kids under 12). misterbianco.com.au

The Grosvenor Hotel in St Kilda is famous for their meat hanging room and carnivore focus, and they’ve come up with a special dish just for dad. Chef Simon Moss has come up with pasture-fed Filet Mignon paired with duck fat chips, creamed spinach, kohlrabi remoulade topped and parsley hollandaise at $45 for Father’s Day. Bookings: grosvenorhotel. com.au

QT Melbourne wants to treat dad to a (not so) civilised QT Man Tea. On Sunday 1st September, scones will be swapped out for sticky pork belly, and cucumber sandwiches dumped for Crispy Fried Chicken Drumsticks, with stunning views form the The QT Rooftop. It’s priced at a reasonable $49 per person, considering you also get a Starward Australian Single Malt Whisky or Stone & Wood Pacific Ale. Bookings here.

The city’s Pastuso is celebrating Dad with a Peruvian Sunday Roast, which includes ceviche, entrees, all the trimmings and desserts for $70 per person; plus Pa will get a complimentary schooner of their house brew Patagonia Pilsner to get his day going. pastuso.com.au



You heard me! Head to 400 Gradi at Brunswick, Essendon, Eastland, Crown, or the Yarra Valley for Father’s day and dad gets a free birra on the day. Enjoy your favourite pizza, pasta and secondi , and dad wins too – but bookings are essential! 400gradi.com.au