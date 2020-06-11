Sport Minister doesn’t expect any AFL crowds in Victoria for at least a month

While a crowd of 2000 will watch the Crows v Port Adelaide showdown this weekend, Victorian Minister for Major Events and Sport, Martin Pakula, says we’re unlikely to see similar crowds in Victoria in coming weeks.

Mr Pakula said crowds of a few thousand are not viable.

“Having spoken to the MCG, having spoken to the AFL, there’s not a huge amount of utility in having 500 people at the football, quite frankly,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“It’s probably more likely that there will be a larger number of people let in at a later date, rather than dribs and drabs.

“I think something in the vicinity of 10,000 to 20,000, that is worthwhile.”

Mr Pakula said he doesn’t expect there will be any crowds at Victorian games for at least four weeks.

“We’ve got a fixture block now that’s running for the next four rounds, I wouldn’t expect it for that fixture block,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.