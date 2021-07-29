3AW
  Sports medicine specialist shares thoughts..

Sports medicine specialist shares thoughts on ‘cupping’ and whether it works

33 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Sports medicine specialist shares thoughts on ‘cupping’ and whether it works

A sports medicine specialist says the jury is out on whether cupping is an effective form of treatment for athletes.

“That’s not to say it doesn’t work,” Dr Mitch Anderson told Neil Mitchell.

The issue came about after Neil noticed a number of Australian swimmers at the Olympics with red cupping marks on their back.

Dr Anderson said the athletes were likely using cupping as a low-risk relaxation treatment.

Press PLAY below to hear the doctor explain

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
