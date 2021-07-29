Sports medicine specialist shares thoughts on ‘cupping’ and whether it works

A sports medicine specialist says the jury is out on whether cupping is an effective form of treatment for athletes.

“That’s not to say it doesn’t work,” Dr Mitch Anderson told Neil Mitchell.

The issue came about after Neil noticed a number of Australian swimmers at the Olympics with red cupping marks on their back.

Dr Anderson said the athletes were likely using cupping as a low-risk relaxation treatment.

Picture by Getty iStock