Spring snow: Victoria’s west blanketed in white as icy blast sweeps state

3 hours ago
see the photos

Snow is falling in western Victoria as a cold snap sweeps the state.

3AW listener Grant says it’s snowing “heavily” in the Otway Ranges, between Apollo Bay and Colac.

Another listener, Jane, says it’s also snowing in Dunkeld.

We’re also hearing it’s snowing in Mortlake and Camperdown.

It comes after heavy rainfall overnight.

In the 24 hours to 9am, 40.2mm of rain fell in Warrnambool, while Cape Otway received 39.8mm.

An icy blast has also hit the state, with Melbourne forecasted to reach a top of 12°C today, 13°C tomorrow, and 14°C on Sunday.

Image (above): snow in Lismore.

Image (above): snow in the Otway Ranges

 

