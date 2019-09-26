Springvale hit and run: Five-year-old boy fighting for life

A five-year-old boy is fighting for life after being hit by a car in Melbourne’s south-east.

The child was left lying on Hope Street, Springvale, at 4pm yesterday, as the driver of the vehicle which struck him sped off.

A nearby resident found him and he was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has handed himself in to police.

Anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppers.com.au