Spy scandal: The key question facing Australia on asylum request

The opposition defence spokesperson says Australia needs to consider whether a former Chinese spy will be killed if his request for asylum is not granted.

Former spy Wang Liqiang alleges China’s Communist Party offered Melbourne car dealer Bo Zhao $1 million to infiltrate the Australian parliament.

Mr Zhao has died in mysterious circumstances and Mr Wang has asked ASIO for asylum amid fears for his life.

Deputy opposition leader and shadow defence minister Richard Marles told Neil Mitchell he fears must be taken seriously.

Mr Marles: The basis on which people are given asylum is whether they will be the subject of persecution if they return back from where they come.

Neil Mitchell: So the fact that his life could be on the line is relevant?

Mr Marles: Oh, it’s absolutely relevant.

(Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)