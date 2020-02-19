St Kevin’s College headmaster resigns in wake of 4 Corners investigation

St Kevin’s College headmaster Stephen Russell has resigned.

And the school’s dean of sport, Luke Travers, has been stood down.

It comes following immense pressure after an investigation into the elite school’s attempted cover-ups of sexual abuse.

A letter has been sent to parents, confirming the news of the headmaster’s departure.

“I write to inform you I have tendered by [sic] resignation to Dr Wayne Tinsey, Executive Director of EREA to take effect immediately,” Mr Russell said.

“In my time at St Kevin’s I have always tried to put the school first and the students’ wellbeing at the very top of my list of priorities.

“I believe the current situation means that the best way to achieve this is to resign.”