St Kevin’s College issues apology after students’ sexist chant on Melbourne tram

1 hour ago
3aw drive
Word On The Street

An elite private school has issued an apology after students were filmed singing a misogynistic chant on a tram.

It happened on Saturday morning.

The group of students from St Kevin’s College are understood to have been travelling to an inter-school carnival at the time.

In a statement, headmaster Stephen F. Russell said the school offered an unreserved apology for the group’s actions, describing them as “offensive”.

“Students upset by the behaviour have already come to me and we have been following through in both a disciplinary and pastoral manner today,” he said.

“We have always and will continue to challenge such poor behaviour and misogynistic attitudes through programs at school and with the co-operation of parents.”

3aw drive
News
