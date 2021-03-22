St Kilda apartments evacuated after suspicious fire erupts in a shop
Image: VicTraffic
Fifteen people have been evacuated after a St Kilda shop caught fire this morning.
The Fitzroy Street shop, with apartments above, erupted into flames just before 7.30am.
The blaze has been extinguished, but it’s being treated as suspicious.
Southbound lanes on Fitzroy Street are closed to traffic at Canterbury Road.
All southbound lanes of Fitzroy Street, St. Kilda are closed at Canterbury Road due to a shop fire. Emergency services are directing traffic. Use Barkly Street or Brighton Road as alternatives. Allow extra time through the area. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/LwiWXQ8iAU
— VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) March 22, 2021