3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • St Kilda apartments evacuated after..

St Kilda apartments evacuated after suspicious fire erupts in a shop

14 seconds ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for St Kilda apartments evacuated after suspicious fire erupts in a shop

Image: VicTraffic

Fifteen people have been evacuated after a St Kilda shop caught fire this morning.

The Fitzroy Street shop, with apartments above, erupted into flames just before 7.30am.

The blaze has been extinguished, but it’s being treated as suspicious.

Southbound lanes on Fitzroy Street are closed to traffic at Canterbury Road.

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332