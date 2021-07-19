St Kilda cafe owner’s act of kindness only days after opening his business

The owner of a cafe in St Kilda’s Barkly Street, who opened his business just days before lockdown was announced, is already helping out struggling Melburnians in lockdown.

Murat Mehmet opened his cafe, Mr Memz and Co, on July 12, just two days before lockdown was announced.

Only days later he put up a message on social media: “If anybody is struggling to put food on the table we are here to help, just pop in”.

Mr Mehmet says he decided to pay it forward after a little girl came into his cafe on Saturday and asked her mum for a slice of banana bread.

“The mum turns around to the little girl and says ‘I’m not working next week due to lockdown so I can’t get it. I’m very sorry,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I thought to myself, ‘It can’t be like this’.

“That’s how it all started.”

