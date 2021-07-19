3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

St Kilda cafe owner’s act of kindness only days after opening his business

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Mr Memz and Co's social media post

The owner of a cafe in St Kilda’s Barkly Street, who opened his business just days before lockdown was announced, is already helping out struggling Melburnians in lockdown.

Murat Mehmet opened his cafe, Mr Memz and Co, on July 12, just two days before lockdown was announced.

Only days later he put up a message on social media: “If anybody is struggling to put food on the table we are here to help, just pop in”.

Mr Mehmet says he decided to pay it forward after a little girl came into his cafe on Saturday and asked her mum for a slice of banana bread.

“The mum turns around to the little girl and says ‘I’m not working next week due to lockdown so I can’t get it. I’m very sorry,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I thought to myself, ‘It can’t be like this’.

“That’s how it all started.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about Mr Mehmet’s act of kindness

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332