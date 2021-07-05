St Kilda venue fined $10,000 after event party-goer says ‘at least 3000’ people attended

A party-goer who attended a packed event on Saturday night says there were “at least 3000 or 4000 people” in attendance.

Popular St Kilda venue, Riva, has been fined more than $10,000 after hosting the packed party, which breached COVID-19 rules.

It comes after footage from the event, posted on social media, showed revellers on a marquee dancefloor with no masks in sight.

John, who attended the party, says he was led to believe it would be in line with COVID rules.

“From what we knew it was just going to be a little party,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“I was under the impression they had gotten approval and they were within the guidelines.”

But when he arrived, he says it was clear the event wasn’t following the Chief Health Officer’s rules.

“We got there about seven and when we rocked up there was … at least 3000 or 4000 (people),” he said.

“Everyone was on the dancefloor, right on top of each other, everyone.

“The rules did say to bring a mask with you … but never was it enforced that you had to wear a mask.”

Under the current restrictions, bars and clubs can open but only for seated service, subject to a density requirement of 1 person per 4sqm. Venue capacities are capped at 300 people and dancefloors must remain closed.

