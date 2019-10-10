‘It was another staff member that did it’: Woman stabbed at Costco in Epping

There has a been a stabbing at Costco in Epping, allegedly involving two staff members.

Caller Tom was in the supersized retailer when the incident occurred just before 1.15pm.

“I heard a scream and there was a lady that got stabbed by another person, looked like another person working in the same department, in the bakery section,” he told 3AW’s Denis Walter.

Ambulance Victoria has confirmed paramedics were called to a stabbing at the store.

A woman is being treated at the scene for upper body injuries.

More to come…