Suburban stabbing spree: Three dead, PSO injured in shocking ‘random’ violence

Three people are dead one, one woman is fighting for life and a PSO was injured after a horrifying stabbing spree in Melbourne overnight.

One of those dead is the suspected killer, who police shot dead shortly after midnight at Walton St in Kew.

It’s believed the violence started at Jolimont station, where the PSO was stabbed and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The perpetrator then boarded a train at Richmond and disembarked at Glenferrie.

A short time later, the man attacked two women in Coppin Grove at Hawthorn.

One woman died and another is fighting for life in hospital.

Later, a man was stabbed on nearby Cotham Rd in Kew and died at the scene.

Detectives remain on scene road closures are in place including Cotham Road.

Police believe they know the identity of the killer — a man in his 30s — but are not aware of any motive.

“There is nothing at this stage to suggest any of the people involved … are known to each other,” Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said.

“And there’s nothing to indicate at this early stage that this is anything other than a random act of senseless violence.

“The whole timeline is now the subject of a massive investigation.”

