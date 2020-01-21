Staff at East Gippsland general store threatened with machete in terrifying armed robbery

A general store in the East Gippsland town of Nicholson, close to the area recently devastated by bushfires, has been hit by an armed robbery.

Police say a man entered the store on the Princes Highway at 10.20am on 19 January, where he threatened two female staff with a machete.

The man stole cash from the register before fleeing.

The offender is described as 177cm tall and was wearing a black hoodie with a long cream jacket over the top, sunglasses, a filter facemask and disposable gloves.

He was last seen driving east-bound towards Lakes Entrance in a white Holden Jackaroo four-wheel drive with no registration plates.

East Gippsland Criminal Investigation Unit detectives have released an image of the vehicle involved hoping someone will recognise it.

Anyone who recognises the vehicle or with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au