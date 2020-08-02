STAGE 4 LOCKDOWN: New COVID-19 restrictions begin in Melbourne tonight

Premier Daniel Andrews has declared a state of disaster in Victoria, and the state has recorded another 671 fresh coronavirus cases.

From 6pm tonight, lockdown restrictions will be tightened for six weeks.

WHAT CHANGES IN MELBOURNE

CURFEW: You must stay home from 8pm to 5am, beginning tonight. The only reason to leave home outside of these hours is for work, medical reasons or care giving.

ESSENTIAL SHOPPING: Shopping limited to one person per household per day. You must stay within five kilometres of your home when doing essential shopping (unless the closest supermarket is more than 5km from your home).

RECREATION: Recreational activity no longer allowed.

EXERCISE: Only one hour of exercise permitted per day, no further than five kilometres from home. Exercise groups limited to two people, regardless of whether they're members of the same household.

CHILDCARE + KINDER: From 11.59pm on Wednesday only children of essential workers in 'defined industries' and vulnerable children may attend. Defined industries will be announced tomorrow.

WEDDINGS: Not permitted from 11.59pm Wednesday.

Further restrictions affecting business openings will be announced tomorrow.

Other restrictions, including those on work, shopping and retail, religious ceremonies, funerals, and entertainment and community venues, remain unchanged.

WHAT CHANGES IN REGIONAL VICTORIA (including Mitchell Shire)

From midnight Wednesday, regional Victoria moves to Stage 3 restrictions for six weeks.

This means:

REASONS TO LEAVE HOME: You may only leave your home for four reasons: shopping for food and essentials, medical care and care giving, exercise and recreation, and study or work of you cannot do it from home.

GATHERINGS: Two person limit in public, excluding household members. No visitors allowed at private residences.

EXERCISE: You may only exercise outdoors with members of your household plus one person you do not live with.

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE: Must close.

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES + COMMUNITY FACILITIES: Must close.

SPORT CENTRES: Sport and recreation centres must close.

CAFES + RESTAURANTS: Cafes and restaurants can only offer take-away and delivery.

CAMPING + HOLIDAYING: Camping and holidaying is no longer allowed. You cannot visit a holiday home or second place of residence.

WEDDINGS: A maximum of five people may attend, including the couple and celebrant.

A maximum of five people may attend, including the couple and celebrant. FUNERALS: A maximum of 10 people may attend, plus those conducting the funeral.

From Wednesday, all students in Victoria will move to remote learning. Special schools will remain open and children of essential workers can continue to attend on-campus learning.

VCE exam dates will not change, and Year 12 students will still receive their ATAR results by the end of the year. The GAT will be moved from the end of Term 3 to the start of Term 4.

Another seven people have died – three women in their 70s, two women in their 80s, one man in his 90s, and one woman in her 90s – with coronavirus.

Six of the seven deaths have been linked to aged care.

There are currently 6322 active cases of coronavirus across the state.

There are 385 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 38 in intensive care.