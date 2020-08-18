Stage 4 restriction exercise rule scrapped after public backlash

A Stage 4 restriction rule stopping people from driving to and from exercise within five kilometres from home has been removed by the government.

It came after Victoria Police issued a public warning about the rule on Wednesday.

It led to many, who were unaware of the rule, venting their anger at the rule.

In a Facebook post, police said while they understand that some people are unhappy, it’s their job to enforce the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

Those caught flouting the rule face $1652 on-the-spot fines.

Some fines have already been issued to people driving to exercise spots and police will continue patrols of popular exercise locations.

They are now eligible to have those fines reviewed.