Staggered work and school times floated in bid to stop return to peak congestion

The boss of Transurban says employers shouldn’t force workers to come into the office from 9am to 5pm, and should facilitate more flexible work to prevent a return to peak road congestion levels.

Transurban chief executive Scott Charlton also told the Herald Sun schools should consider staggered starts.

But director of the transport and cities program at the Grattan Institute, Marion Terrill, says staggered work times aren’t feasible for many.

“If you do stagger the start times of school and workplaces, that’s great for Transurban,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“But think about what it’s like to be a teacher, or what it’s like to be an employer, or what it’s like to be an employee if you’re trying to drop off kids in two different grades.”

Ms Terrill said those who can work flexible hours should be encouraged to do so, but no one should be forced to work outside of regular hours.

She says congestion pricing is the best way to manage the situation.

“Some people can be flexible, or some people it’s more difficult,” she said.

“If you put a modest fee on people driving in very congested parts of the city in peak periods then those people who don’t really mind when they go will go at a different time.”

