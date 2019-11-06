3AW
Star jockey reveals he’s been the target of abuse following Melbourne Cup

1 hour ago
Star jockey Michael Walker has been forced to get off social media, revealing he’s received a torrent of “cruel” abuse after the Melbourne Cup.

Walker, who went narrowly close to winning the race on Prince Of Arran, was suspended and fined for using the whip more times than allowed.

Speaking after a win at Kyneton on Wednesday, Walker told Racing.com his social media pages had been flooded with comments.

“I’ve copped a lot of abuse from people that don’t know me,” the usually bubbly personality told Racing.com.

“I’m pretty flat today.”

