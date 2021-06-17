State Energy Emergency declared as power outage payment announced after ‘tree carnage’

Acting Premier James Merlino has described the storm damage in the Dandenong Ranges as “tree carnage” while announcing a relief payment for Victorians who are still without power more than a week after wild storms caused extensive damage.

“We’ve got tree debris that would fill the MCG here in the Dandenongs,” he said.

Victorians who are still without power are eligible for a one-off payment of prolonged power outage payment of $1680 per week, beginning today.

The state government is asking the federal government to fund for half of the payment scheme.

Mr Merlino said while only five ADF personnel have been requested by the state government so far, there will be more requests in coming days.

“There will be further requests of the ADF for support on the ground,” he said.

A state energy emergency has been declared in response to flooding in the mine that powers the Yallourn Power Station.

The flooding has caused cracks in the mine wall, which require stabilisation to ensure the power station can return to full capacity.