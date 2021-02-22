3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • State government announces royal commission..

State government announces royal commission into Crown Casino

14 mins ago
3aw news
Article image for State government announces royal commission into Crown Casino

The state government will launch a royal commission into Crown Casino after the independent Bergin report found it was not suitable to hold a licence in New South Wales.

It comes as the damning NSW inquiry found that Crown had facilitated money laundering and brought in highrollers who had organised crime links.

Former federal court judge Raymond Finkelstein QC will chair the inquiry.

The terms of reference are yet to be released.

Minister for Gaming and Liquor Regulation Melissa Horne made the announcement on Monday.

“The government has determined we will be establishing a royal commission into the suitability of Crown’s operations here in Melbourne,” she said.

“Following the Bergin inquiry there were a number of significant issues that came out.

“We’ve gone through that inquiry line by line, through that report, and understood commercial contracts and got the legal advice to what the most appropriate form is and what the most appropriate response is to those severe findings.”

 

 

 

 

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332