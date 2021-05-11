State government considering fresh plan for Docklands

The state government is considering a new development plan for Docklands which would see a tree-lined boulevard and more communal public spaces added to the suburb.

Green space in the area would be increased, with two new parks proposed as part the plan for the City Harbour development.

Better pedestrian connections to the city would be prioritised, and a new laneway would be added.

Deputy lord mayor Nick Reece acknowledges “aspects of Docklands … could have been done better”.

But he says much of the criticism of the suburb is harsh.

“Don’t forget, in the 1990s Docklands was industrial land. There was almost nobody there,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Now it’s a harbour precinct with 13,000 residents.

“Before COVID there were 70,000 office workers in there.”

