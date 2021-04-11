3AW
State government crackdown to cut ‘simply unacceptable’ P-plate driver deaths

6 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for State government crackdown to cut ‘simply unacceptable’ P-plate driver deaths

The state government is cracking down on night-time trauma among young people, in a bid to reduce the road toll.

President of the Australian Driver Trainers Association (Victoria), Stan Gates, said learner drivers simply aren’t getting enough night driving experience.

“Real night driving is actually spending an hour or two and taking them out in all different types of conditions,” he told Stephen Quartermain, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Victorian Roads Minister, Ben Carroll, says P-platers are seven times more likely to be killed or injured while driving at night.

“Losing 31 P-platers a year is simply unacceptable and we do need to redouble our efforts and make sure that our learner driver program is fit for purpose,” he said.

“At the end of the day, the more experience our learner drivers get at night, and in different weather, the better they will be when they become solo drivers.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
