State government moves to roll back COVID-19 occupied house inspection ban

Last week the real estate industry was rocked by new state government rules which outlawed inspections of occupied properties.

The change, which came into effect on Thursday evening, effectively prevented property owners from selling or leasing occupied dwellings.

Today, the state government is expected to roll back the ban on the inspection of occupied homes.

President of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria, Leah Calnan, said she was relieved about the change, but it’s not here yet.

“Until we have that formal announcement we still have to comply with what what the current direction is,” she said.

Barry Plant CEO, Mike McCarthy, said the industry is well equipped to continue to run private inspections without putting anyone’s health at risk.

“It’s wonderful to hear that some commonsense has come into it,” he said.

“I think the industry can absolutely comply with the necessary protocols to keep people as safe as possible going through a private home with the consent of the owner in a one-on-one situation.”

An official state government announcement rolling back the ban on private inspections in occupied dwellings is expected later today.

Open inspections will remain banned.

