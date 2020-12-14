3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Another batch of $200 Victorian tourism..

Another batch of $200 Victorian tourism vouchers are now up for grabs

10 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Another batch of $200 Victorian tourism vouchers are now up for grabs

UPDATE: As of 12.50pm, all of today’s batch of tourism vouchers have been snapped up.

The state government has released another batch of $200 regional tourism vouchers.

An extra 30,000 vouchers are up for grabs now.

It comes after overwhelming demand an technology problems plagued the release of 40,000 vouchers on Friday.

As with Friday’s batch, they are for any travel to regional Victoria between December 12 and January 22.

Travellers must spend at least $400 on accommodation, attractions or tours to be eligible.

Apply for one of the $200 vouchers HERE.

Those who successfully obtain a voucher will receive a confirmation email.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332