Another batch of $200 Victorian tourism vouchers are now up for grabs

UPDATE: As of 12.50pm, all of today’s batch of tourism vouchers have been snapped up.

The state government has released another batch of $200 regional tourism vouchers.

An extra 30,000 vouchers are up for grabs now.

It comes after overwhelming demand an technology problems plagued the release of 40,000 vouchers on Friday.

As with Friday’s batch, they are for any travel to regional Victoria between December 12 and January 22.

Travellers must spend at least $400 on accommodation, attractions or tours to be eligible.

Those who successfully obtain a voucher will receive a confirmation email.