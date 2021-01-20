Tennis Australia and state government at odds over who will pay quarantine bill

A dispute is brewing over whether taxpayers will subsidise the cost of quarantining Australian Open players and their support staff.

About 1200 players and staff, who are in Australia for the tournament, are completing 14-day stays at the Grand Hyatt in Melbourne, the View on St Kilda Road, and the Pullman hotel in Albert Park.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley says quarantining players and staff will cost more than $40 million and state government will “absolutely” chip in.

Neil Mitchell: The state government will help with the quarantine costs? Craig Tiley: Yes, absolutely.

But he doesn’t know how much the government contribution will be.

“That’s still to be determined because we’re still in the middle of that. Probably the end of next week or the week after we’ll know exactly,” he told Neil Mitchell.

But Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville says that’s not the case.

“I want to be very clear. Hotel quarantine is fully funded by Tennis Australia,” she said today.

When questioned on Monday about whether the tennis quarantine system could be used for returned travellers after the tournament, Premier Daniel Andrews also suggested Tennis Australia was paying to quarantine players, support staff and officials.

“Tennis Australia are essentially paying for a system that will mean a whole bunch of staff are trained at that will mean we are able to step up and take more returned travellers,” he said.

Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Getty