Tennis Australia to pay for hotel quarantine

Tennis Australia now says it’s paying the full cost for hotel quarantine for it’s players, despite tournament boss Craig Tiley telling Neil Mitchell earlier today the state government would pick up part of the bill.

About 1200 players and staff, who are in Australia for the tournament, are completing 14-day stays at the Grand Hyatt in Melbourne, the View on St Kilda Road, and the Pullman hotel in Albert Park.

The concession comes after Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley says quarantining players and staff will cost more than $40 million and state government will “absolutely” chip in.

Neil Mitchell: The state government will help with the quarantine costs? Craig Tiley: Yes, absolutely.

“(How much) is still to be determined because we’re still in the middle of that. Probably the end of next week or the week after we’ll know exactly,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville had disputed that claim in a press conference on Wednesday.

“I want to be very clear. Hotel quarantine is fully funded by Tennis Australia,” she said today.

When questioned on Monday about whether the tennis quarantine system could be used for returned travellers after the tournament, Premier Daniel Andrews also suggested Tennis Australia was paying to quarantine players, support staff and officials.

“Tennis Australia are essentially paying for a system that will mean a whole bunch of staff are trained at that will mean we are able to step up and take more returned travellers,” he said.

Statement from Tennis Australia:

Tennis Australia is funding the AO quarantine program.

The Victorian Government support relates to ongoing discussions about funding for an extension to the agreement to host the AO in Melbourne and a range of other assets to help promote the city and the state, domestically and internationally.

Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Getty