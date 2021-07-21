State government unveils $282 million in lockdown support for businesses

The state government has announced a $282.5 million cash boost for businesses during lockdown.

It brings state government help for businesses during this lockdown to $484 million.

The boost will provide an additional $4200 to businesses eligible for the Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund.

Businesses will get another $2800 under the Business Cost Assistance Program.

For businesses who received earlier rounds of the grants, the top up payments will be automatic.

“Those businesses that either didn’t choose to apply during the May/June lockdown or had been ineligible or has since become eligible … their applications will be considered outside of that automatic top-up process,” Minister for Industry Support and Recovery, Martin Pakula, said.

Alpine businesses will also receive an additional $3000 on top of the other grants.

“We recognise that the snow season is a relatively short period of time and so, any impacts during that season has a proportionately greater impact on businesses in the Alpine regions,” Mr Pakula, said.

Eligible public events and public events suppliers affected by the lockdown will receive support of up to $25,000 and $10,000 respectively through an extension of the Impacted Public Events Support Program.

Another round of Live Performance Support has also been announced, with up to $7000 for presenters and $2000 for suppliers.

Community sport and recreation organisations will also receive $2000 grants for events that have been unable to proceed or have been postponed.