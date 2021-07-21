State government unveils $282 million in lockdown support for businesses
The state government has announced a $282.5 million cash boost for businesses during lockdown.
It brings state government help for businesses during this lockdown to $484 million.
The boost will provide an additional $4200 to businesses eligible for the Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund.
Businesses will get another $2800 under the Business Cost Assistance Program.
For businesses who received earlier rounds of the grants, the top up payments will be automatic.
Alpine businesses will also receive an additional $3000 on top of the other grants.
Eligible public events and public events suppliers affected by the lockdown will receive support of up to $25,000 and $10,000 respectively through an extension of the Impacted Public Events Support Program.
Another round of Live Performance Support has also been announced, with up to $7000 for presenters and $2000 for suppliers.
Community sport and recreation organisations will also receive $2000 grants for events that have been unable to proceed or have been postponed.