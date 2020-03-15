State of Emergency declared as number of Victorian coronavirus cases climbs to 71

Image: Brook Mitchell / Stringer

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has declared a State of Emergency from midday today to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

It comes after 14 new coronavirus cases were declared in Victoria overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 71.

The decision grants Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton the power needed to enforce 14-day isolation requirements for all travellers entering Australia and to ban mass gatherings of more than 500 people.

Under the ruling the Chief Health Officer is granted the ability to direct authorised staff to detain people who pose a risk to public health, restrict movement and prevent entry to premises.

The State of Emergency will be in force for the next four weeks to give the health system the best chance of managing the coronavirus crisis.

“Make no mistake, the next few weeks and months will be tough for everyone, but we’re doing what is necessary to protect Victorians,” Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement.