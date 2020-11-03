State opposition’s plan for subsidised regional holidays

The Victorian opposition plans to provide half price holidays to help boost regional Victoria’s decimated tourism market.

The Liberal Nationals’ Road Trip for Victoria plan would offer Victorians a 50 per cent discount up to $200 on tours or accommodation when booking three nights or more.

Shadow Minister for Rural Roads Roma Britnell says it’s a way of kick-starting the tourism sector.

“We’re all Victorians, and some of the people who work in hospitality and accommodation have really been doing it tough,” she told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“It’s about recognising we’ve been through a really challenging time as a state, people need confidence to get back exploring and living.

“It’s time to get back out, it’s time to enjoy life again, responsibly so.”

