3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • State-sanctioned news: Neil Mitchell presents..

State-sanctioned news: Neil Mitchell presents your government-approved headlines

5 hours ago
#RightToKnow

News outlets are demanding greater protection for journalists and whistleblowers.

Major newspapers have joined forces today by partly censoring their front pages to draw attention to the issue.

So what does government-approved news look like?

It’s not as hard to imagine as you might think…

Click PLAY to hear Neil Mitchell’s state-sanctioned news bulletin

#RightToKnow
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332