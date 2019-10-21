State-sanctioned news: Neil Mitchell presents your government-approved headlines

News outlets are demanding greater protection for journalists and whistleblowers.

Major newspapers have joined forces today by partly censoring their front pages to draw attention to the issue.

The front page of every daily newspaper has been redacted in a united campaign for the #RightToKnow. Find out more: https://t.co/tv5cIcedle #pressfreedom pic.twitter.com/bIxzlP6Pq5 — MEAA (@withMEAA) October 20, 2019

You have a right to know what the governments you elect are doing in your name. But in Australia, people who speak out are penalised and journalism is being criminalised. It needs to change. #RightToKnow #pressfreedom #MEAAmedia https://t.co/tv5cIcedle pic.twitter.com/eZtvKe2Pbx — MEAA (@withMEAA) October 20, 2019

