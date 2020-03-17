‘Let’s keep our heads as parents’: PM defends decision to keep schools open

Work is being done behind the scenes to urgently develop remote learning resources, websites and programs for Victorian students in the event all schools close down.

This morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged parents to “keep their heads” and ruled out mass closures of schools yet.

That’s despite a number of private schools closing already to stave off the spread of COVID-19.

President of the Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals, Sue Bell, said it is hoped the resources will be available soon in the lead-up to the term break.

She said the situation is a source of increasing anxiety among teaching staff and schools.

“There are a lot of people feverishly working in the department on a learning from home website that has a huge number of resources people will be able to access with their children,” she told Ross and John.

“The resources are coming quite quickly.

“We are gearing up.”

Mr Morrison said the health advice is that schools should remain open and at this stage, school will return after the Easter holidays.

“The virus operates very differently among younger people,” he said.

“As a father, I am happy for my kids to go to school.

“Whatever we do we have to do for at least 6 months.

“The disruption that would occur from closures (of schools) around this country would be severe.”

In a Facebook post yesterday, Premier Daniel Andrews tried to allay concerns of parents.

“The Chief Health Officer, Professor Brett Sutton, has advised that at this time, schools should only be shut if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school community,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear more

Image: Sol de Zuasnabar – Brebbia