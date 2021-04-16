State urged to introduce new levy to raise funds for more housing

The State Government plans to build 12,000 social and affordable homes by 2024 at a cost of $5.3 billion.

Chief Executive of Committee for Melbourne, Martine Letts, told Tom Elliott the Victorian Government has already taken a “really good initiative” but more needs to be done.

The Committee for Melbourne are recommending a bushfire-style levy be put in place to raise funds for a 40-year housing program.

“We actually need a much bigger pipeline of housing for a larger group of people in particular key workers – all the people who are providing the services for COVID-19, frontline workers,” she said.

“And also the young creative talent that we need to build our new economy who cannot afford to live near their place of work.

“We set our sights on something far bigger and longer term which is both looking after the homeless, but our focus in particular is the lack of affordable housing stock and how we can build it up over time.

“Our needs are much larger than what we have now.”

